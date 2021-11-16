SD State plays Montana State

Montana State (1-1) vs. South Dakota State (2-1) Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana…

Montana State (1-1) vs. South Dakota State (2-1)

Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State and South Dakota State both look to put winning streaks together . Montana State blew out Rocky Mountain by 29 at home in its last outing. South Dakota State is coming off an 83-71 win at Stephen F. Austin in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Montana State’s Abdul Mohamed, Xavier Bishop and Amin Adamu have combined to score 36 percent of all Bobcats scoring this season.BRILLIANT BAYLOR: Baylor Scheierman has connected on 14.3 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: South Dakota State’s Noah Freidel has attempted 27 3-pointers and connected on 40.7 percent of them, and is 11 of 27 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota State is rated second among Summit League teams with an average of 84 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.