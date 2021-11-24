SD State faces George Mason

George Mason (4-3) vs. South Dakota State (5-2) Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Mason (4-3) vs. South Dakota State (5-2)

Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason and South Dakota State look to bounce back from losses. George Mason fell 88-69 to Nevada in its last outing. South Dakota State lost 87-76 to Washington in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: The Patriots are led by the junior duo of Josh Oduro and Davonte Gaines. Oduro is averaging 16.4 points and 5.9 rebounds while Gaines is putting up 13.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per contest. The Jackrabbits have been led by sophomores Baylor Scheierman and Noah Freidel. Scheierman has averaged 13.3 points, 10 rebounds and 4.4 assists while Freidel has put up 19.6 points per game.JUMPING FOR JOSH: Oduro has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over his last five games. He’s also converted 62.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: South Dakota State is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.8 percent or less. The Jackrabbits are 0-2 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Jackrabbits have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Patriots. South Dakota State has an assist on 60 of 101 field goals (59.4 percent) over its previous three outings while George Mason has assists on 37 of 65 field goals (56.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota State is ranked second among Summit League teams with an average of 88.6 points per game. The Jackrabbits have averaged 92.3 points per game over their last three games.

