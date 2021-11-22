THANKSGIVING NEWS: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Home » College Basketball » SD squares off against Presentation

SD squares off against Presentation

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Presentation vs. South Dakota (3-1)

Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota Coyotes will be taking on the Saints of Division III Presentation. South Dakota is coming off an 83-66 win at home against Tennessee State in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Xavier Fuller has averaged 11.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Coyotes, while Kruz Perrott-Hunt has recorded 14 points per game.NIFTY FULLER: Fuller has connected on 28.6 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 85 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota went 0-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Coyotes offense put up 60 points per matchup in those four games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

Some 90% of federal employees are at least partially vaccinated by deadline, White House says

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up