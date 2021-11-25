SD goes up against Nebraska

South Dakota (4-1) vs. Nebraska (4-2) Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota and…

South Dakota (4-1) vs. Nebraska (4-2)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota and Nebraska both look to put winning streaks together . South Dakota easily beat Presentation by 41 in its last outing. Nebraska is coming off a 79-73 win over Tennessee State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: The Coyotes are led by Xavier Fuller and Kruz Perrott-Hunt. Fuller has averaged 12.8 points and six rebounds while Perrott-Hunt has recorded 14.4 points per game. The Cornhuskers have been led by Alonzo Verge Jr. and Bryce McGowens, who have combined to score 32.3 points per outing.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Verge has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Nebraska field goals over the last five games. Verge has accounted for 25 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Nebraska has scored 79.7 points per game and allowed 64 over a three-game home winning streak.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cornhuskers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Coyotes. Nebraska has an assist on 54 of 86 field goals (62.8 percent) over its previous three contests while South Dakota has assists on 39 of 79 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota has attempted the most free throws in all of Division I. The Coyotes have averaged 29.8 free throws per game.

