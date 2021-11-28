HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » College Basketball » Scott carries Loyola Marymount…

Scott carries Loyola Marymount over Prairie View 83-80

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 1:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eli Scott had 28 points as Loyola Marymount narrowly beat Prairie View 83-80 on Saturday night.

Scott made 8 of 10 free throws. He added seven rebounds.

Cam Shelton had 15 points for Loyola Marymount (4-2). Joe Quintana added 12 points. Dameane Douglas had 11 points.

Jawaun Daniels had 31 points for the Panthers (0-7), who have now lost seven consecutive games to start the season. D’Rell Roberts added 14 points. DeWayne Cox had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up