Schwieger leads Loyola Chicago over Chicago St. 92-56

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 11:08 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Schwieger had 22 points as Loyola Chicago easily defeated Chicago State 92-56 on Tuesday night.

Jacob Hutson had 15 points for Loyola Chicago (3-0). Aher Uguak added 14 points. Tate Hall had seven rebounds.

Brandon Betson had 21 points for the Cougars (2-1). Dominique Alexander added 10 points. Coreyoun Rushin had nine rebounds.

