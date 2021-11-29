Scheierman, SD State host Prairie View

Prairie View (0-7) vs. South Dakota State (6-2) Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Prairie View (0-7) vs. South Dakota State (6-2)

Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as D’Rell Roberts and Prairie View will face Baylor Scheierman and South Dakota State. The senior Roberts has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.8 over his last five games. Scheierman, a sophomore, is averaging 16 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Panthers have been led by the senior tandem of Roberts and Jawaun Daniels. Roberts has averaged 14.1 points while Daniels has put up 13.9 points per game. The Jackrabbits have been led by sophomores Scheierman and Noah Freidel, who have combined to score 34.6 points per outing.DOMINANT D’RELL: Roberts has connected on 31.4 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 29 over the last five games. He’s also made 75.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Prairie View has dropped its last six road games, scoring 66 points and allowing 84.8 points during those contests. South Dakota State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 90.3 points while giving up 67.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Jackrabbits have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Panthers. South Dakota State has an assist on 49 of 94 field goals (52.1 percent) across its past three matchups while Prairie View has assists on 28 of 67 field goals (41.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Dakota State offense has scored 87.5 points per game this season, ranking the Jackrabbits 10th among Division 1 teams. The Prairie View defense has allowed 83.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 236th).

