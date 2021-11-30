Scantlebury, CCSU host Holy Cross

Holy Cross (2-5) vs. Central Connecticut (1-6) William H. Detrick Gymnasium, New Britain, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Holy Cross (2-5) vs. Central Connecticut (1-6)

William H. Detrick Gymnasium, New Britain, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Kyrell Luc and Holy Cross will face Nigel Scantlebury and Central Connecticut. The freshman Luc is averaging 12.2 points over the last five games. Scantlebury, a junior, is averaging 9.8 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: The Crusaders have been led by Luc and Judson Martindale. Luc has averaged 12.4 points and four rebounds while Martindale has put up 11.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Blue Devils have been anchored by Scantlebury and Stephane Ayangma, who have combined to score 18.1 points per outing.LEAPING FOR LUC: Luc has connected on 47.4 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 16 over the last five games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Holy Cross is 0-5 when it allows at least 70 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Crusaders have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Blue Devils. Central Connecticut has 29 assists on 76 field goals (38.2 percent) across its past three matchups while Holy Cross has assists on 36 of 77 field goals (46.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Holy Cross is ranked first among Patriot League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.1 percent. The Crusaders have averaged 11.6 offensive boards per game.

