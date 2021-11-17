CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
SC St. goes for first win vs St. Andrews Presbyterian

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 6:31 AM

St. Andrews Presbyterian vs. South Carolina State (0-5)

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center, Orangeburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Carolina State Bulldogs are set to battle the Knights of Division II St. Andrews Presbyterian. South Carolina State lost 76-60 to Georgia in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Cameron Jones has averaged 14.8 points this year for South Carolina State. Antonio TJ Madlock is also a key contributor, with 8.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.SOLID SETH: Seth Smith has connected on 50 percent of the two 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 50 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina State went 0-10 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bulldogs scored 55.4 points per matchup in those 10 games.

