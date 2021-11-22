SC St. faces USC Upstate

South Carolina Upstate (1-3) vs. South Carolina State (1-5) Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center, Orangeburg, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina Upstate (1-3) vs. South Carolina State (1-5)

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center, Orangeburg, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate goes up against South Carolina State in a non-conference matchup. South Carolina Upstate fell short in a 56-43 game at East Tennessee State in its last outing. South Carolina State is coming off a 67-53 home win against St. Andrews Presbyterian in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: South Carolina State’s Cameron Jones has averaged 13.2 points and four rebounds while Antonio TJ Madlock has put up seven points, five rebounds and 4.5 assists. For the Spartans, Bryson Mozone has averaged 16.5 points and five rebounds while Jordan Gainey has put up 8.8 points and 4.3 rebounds.MIGHTY MOZONE: Mozone has connected on 32 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: South Carolina Upstate has lost its last three road games, scoring 55.7 points, while allowing 70 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Spartans. South Carolina State has 39 assists on 76 field goals (51.3 percent) over its previous three outings while South Carolina Upstate has assists on 36 of 75 field goals (48 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: South Carolina Upstate has held opposing teams to 37.1 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Big South teams.

