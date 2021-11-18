CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC Council members urge keeping mask mandate | Travel returning to near pre-pandemic levels | Montgomery Co. wants more kids' vaccines for clinics | Latest vaccine rates
Santa Clara squares off against Cal Poly

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 6:31 AM

Cal Poly (1-2) vs. Santa Clara (3-0)

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts Cal Poly in an early season matchup. Santa Clara won over Nevada 96-74 on Tuesday, while Cal Poly fell 58-57 to Sacramento State on Monday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Santa Clara’s Josip Vrankic, Keshawn Justice and PJ Pipes have combined to account for 53 percent of all Broncos scoring this season.ACCURATE ALIMAMY: Alimamy Koroma has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 6 over his last three games. He’s also made 63.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Santa Clara has scored 89.3 points per game and allowed 74.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Santa Clara is ranked first among WCC teams with an average of 89.3 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

