Sanogo scores 20, No. 24 UConn beats Coppin St 89-54

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Adama Sanogo kept up his sharp shooting, tying his career high with 20 points as No. 24 UConn beat Coppin State 89-54 Saturday.

R.J. Cole added 16 points and Tyrese Martin 15 for the Huskies (2-0).

Sanogo made 10 of 13 shots and had nine rebounds. The sophomore forward is shooting 19 for 24 this season.

Alex Rojas, playing his first game for Coppin State (0-4), had nine points for the Eagles. Tyree Corbett also scored nine.

The Huskies hit their first eight shots in a season-opening win over Central Connecticut State on Tuesday. In their second game, it was the opposition that started rather quickly.

Coppin State made four of its first five shots, including a pair of 3-pointers, to take a 10-6 lead.

UConn responded by scoring 14 straight points, the first four by Cole and the next eight by Martin. An alley-oop from Jalen Gaffney to Akok Akok completed the run.

Gaffney finished with 11 points and eight assists.

UConn played at the XL Center, its first game at its secondary home arena since an 81-65 win over Central Florida on Feb. 26, 2020. The Huskies played all of their home games at their on-campus arena in Storrs, Gampel Pavilion, in the 2020-21 season because of the pandemic.

BIG PICTURE

Coppin State: This was the Eagles’ fourth game in five days following losses on back-to-back nights against Loyola Chicago and DePaul, and 81-69 to Rider on Friday. The Eagles will play 10 games in the month of November, more than any NCAA program.

UConn: Guard Corey Floyd Jr. has decided he will take a redshirt year rather than try and play this season. Floyd was originally recruited for the 2022-23 season, but graduated early from high school and joined the Huskies this fall. He will not turn 18 until Jan. 14. Another freshman, Jordan Hawkins, missed his second straight game with a right ankle sprain.

UP NEXT

Coppin State: The Eagles continue their grueling early-season schedule with a visit to North Carolina-Greensboro on Monday.

UConn: The Huskies return to campus to host Long Island University on Wednesday night.

