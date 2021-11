Sanogo, Polley lead No. 22 UConn past No. 22 Auburn in 2OT

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Tyler Polley scored a career-high 24 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:58 left…

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Tyler Polley scored a career-high 24 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:58 left in the second overtime to help No. 22 UConn beat No. 19 Auburn 115-109 in Wednesday’s first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Adama Sanogo finished with a career-best 30 points for the Huskies (5-0), who blew a 15-point lead in regulation and squandered a lead late in the first overtime in a wild game. But Sanogo and Polley didn’t let the Huskies stumble in the second overtime, scoring 14 points as UConn finally pushed ahead for good.

K.D. Johnson and top freshman Jabari Smith had their own huge performances for the Tigers (4-1). Johnson scored 23 of his career-high 27 points after halftime, including driving baskets in the final seconds of regulation and the first overtime to extend the game.

Smith, meanwhile, had 19 of his 22 after halftime, including the 3-pointer from in front of the Auburn bench with 2:39 left to erase the last of a 65-50 deficit near the 11-minute mark.

NO. 12 HOUSTON 78, OREGON 49

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Fabian White Jr. scored 15 points, Marcus Sasser added 14 and Houston overpowered Oregon in the Maui Invitational third-place game.

The Cougars (5-1) smothered the Ducks with defensive pressure and pushed them around inside to lead by 34 early in the second half.

Eric Williams Jr. had 13 points to lead the Ducks (3-3), whose only win in the Maui Invitational was against Division II Chaminade.

