CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » San Jose St. squares…

San Jose St. squares up against Stanford

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 7:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Jose State (1-0) vs. Stanford (1-1)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State pays visit to Stanford in an early season matchup. San Jose State snuck past Cal State Fullerton by two points at home on Thursday. Stanford lost 88-72 at Santa Clara on Friday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Stanford’s Harrison Ingram, Maxime Raynaud and Isa Silva have collectively scored 52 percent of all Cardinal points this season.SHON CAN SHOOT: Shon Robinson has connected on 40 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Stanford held its six non-conference opponents to an average of just 62.8 points per game last year. The Cardinal offense scored 71.8 points per contest on their way to a 4-2 record against competition outside the Pac-12 Conference. San Jose State went 0-2 against non-conference schools last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Obituary: Alan Paller

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up