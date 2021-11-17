CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » San Jose St. pays…

San Jose St. pays visit to California Baptist

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Jose State (1-1) vs. California Baptist (3-0)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State squares up against California Baptist in an early season matchup. California Baptist beat Jackson State by 13 points at home on Tuesday, while San Jose State fell 76-62 at Stanford on Monday.

TEAM LEADERS: California Baptist’s Taran Armstrong has averaged 13 points, six rebounds and 9.7 assists while Daniel Akin has put up 13.3 points and 9.3 rebounds. For the Spartans, Omari Moore has averaged 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and five assists while Shon Robinson has put up 12 points and 5.5 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Taran Armstrong has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all California Baptist field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: California Baptist has scored 86.3 points per game and allowed 65 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: California Baptist is ranked first among WAC teams with an average of 86.3 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

OPM will allow same-sex spouses of deceased federal employees a chance to apply for survivor benefits

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Coast Guard prioritizing climate change resiliency, workforce in infrastructure investments

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up