San Francisco faces Nevada

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 6:31 AM

Nevada (1-2) vs. San Francisco (4-0)

War Memorial Gymnasium, San Francisco; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco goes up against Nevada in an early season matchup. San Francisco beat Samford by 22 points at home on Monday, while Nevada fell 96-74 at Santa Clara on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: The versatile Jamaree Bouyea has put up 17.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and two steals to lead the way for the Dons. Khalil Shabazz is also a big contributor, producing 13.5 points and 2.8 steals per game. The Wolf Pack have been led by Grant Sherfield, who is averaging 17.7 points and 6.3 assists.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Sherfield has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: San Francisco has held opposing teams to 51 points per game this year, the sixth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

