San Diego plays Nevada

San Diego (1-0) vs. Nevada (1-0)

Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Nevada both look to put winning streaks together . San Diego blew out La Verne by 65 in its last outing. Nevada is coming off a 91-76 win over Eastern Washington in its most recent game.

LAST MEETING: Nevada earned the 79-72 victory over San Diego when these two teams met during the 2020-21 season.

DID YOU KNOW: San Diego went 1-3 against non-conference teams last season. In those four games, the Toreros gave up 77 points per game while scoring 62.8 per matchup. Nevada went 4-2 in non-conference play, averaging 69.5 points and giving up 69.3 per game in the process.

