San Diego plays host to UC Riverside

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 6:31 AM

UC Riverside (2-1) vs. San Diego (2-1)

Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego plays UC Riverside in an early season matchup. UC Riverside beat La Sierra University by 18 at home on Sunday, while San Diego is coming off of a 75-70 overtime road loss to Cal on Monday.

SUPER SENIORS: San Diego has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Terrell Brown, Jase Townsend, Marcellus Earlington and Joey Calcaterra have combined to account for 56 percent of all Toreros scoring this season.JUMP SHOTS FOR JP: UC Riverside’s JP Moorman II has connected on 30 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted, and has made 6 of 20 from 3-point range over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The San Diego offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.7 percent of its possessions, which is the 24th-best rate in the country. The UC Riverside defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 261st among Division I teams).

