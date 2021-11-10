CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
San Diego crushes La Verne 103-38 in season opener

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 2:40 AM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Vladimir Pinchuk had 15 points off the bench to lead San Diego to a 103-38 win over La Verne Tuesday night.

Terrell Brown had 13 points and three blocks for San Diego. Jase Townsend added 13 points. Yavuz Gultekin had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Paul Antonis had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Leopards.

