Samuels scores 23 to carry Dartmouth past Georgetown 69-60

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 8:26 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Taurus Samuels had a career-high 23 points as Dartmouth beat Georgetown 69-60 on Saturday.

Brendan Barry had 19 points and eight rebounds for Dartmouth (1-1). Ryan Cornish added 14 points. Aaryn Rai had six assists.

Aminu Mohammed had 17 points and six rebounds for the Hoyas (0-1). Donald Carey added 14 points and seven rebounds.

