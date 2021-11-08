CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Samford opens season against Maryville (TN)

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:31 PM

Maryville (TN) vs. Samford (0-0)

Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Samford Bulldogs will be taking on the Fighting Scots of Division III Maryville (TN). Samford went 6-13 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Samford went 2-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Bulldogs put up 76.6 points per contest in those five games.

