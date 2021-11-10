CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Samford faces Spring Hill

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 6:31 AM

Spring Hill vs. Samford (1-0)

Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Samford Bulldogs will be taking on the Badgers of Division II Spring Hill.

DID YOU KNOW: Samford went 2-3 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bulldogs scored 76.6 points per contest across those five contests.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

