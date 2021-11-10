Samford faces Spring Hill

Spring Hill vs. Samford (1-0) Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Samford Bulldogs will…

Spring Hill vs. Samford (1-0)

Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Samford Bulldogs will be taking on the Badgers of Division II Spring Hill.

DID YOU KNOW: Samford went 2-3 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bulldogs scored 76.6 points per contest across those five contests.

