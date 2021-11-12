CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Saint Louis breezes to…

Saint Louis breezes to 86-44 victory over Eastern Illinois

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 11:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gibson Jimerson tossed in 18 points, Marten Linssen scored 15 and Saint Louis rolled to an 86-44 victory over Eastern Illinois in nonconference action on Friday night.

Yuri Collins finished with 11 points and six assists for the Billikens (3-0), while Francis Okoro came off the bench to score 11 and grab 12 rebounds.

Reserve CJ Lane had 10 points to lead the Panthers (0-2), who made just 13 of 50 shots from the floor.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

State. Dept. CDO makes diversity top management priority under data strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up