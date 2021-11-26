HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » College Basketball » Saint Joseph's tops Georgetown…

Saint Joseph’s tops Georgetown 77-74 behind Funk

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 11:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Funk poured in 29 points, sinking 8 of 10 shots from 3-point range, and Saint Joseph’s held off Georgetown 77-74 at the Wooden Legacy on Friday night.

Funk shot 9 for 11 overall and added seven rebounds for the Hawks (3-3). Ejike Obinna had 17 points, while Jordan Hall added 13 points and eight assists.

Kaiden Rice tossed in 25 points to lead the Hoyas (2-3). Dante Harris added 17 points and six assists. Donald Carey scored 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up