Sacred Heart squares off against Fisher College

Fisher College vs. Sacred Heart (1-2)

William Pitt Center – West Gym, Fairfield, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacred Heart Pioneers are set to battle the Falcons of NAIA school Fisher College. Sacred Heart lost 72-60 loss at home to Binghamton in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Tyler Thomas has averaged 20 points and 6.7 rebounds this year for Sacred Heart. Alex Watson is also a primary contributor, with 12.7 points per game.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Thomas has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Sacred Heart field goals over the last three games. Thomas has accounted for 23 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Sacred Heart went 0-1 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Pioneers scored 63 points per contest across those one contests.

