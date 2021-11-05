CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Fairfax schools employees 97% vaccinated | DC’s developmentally disabled community hard-hit by virus | Latest vaccine numbers
Sac State’s Katz retiring due to medical reasons

The Associated Press

November 5, 2021, 7:24 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento State men’s basketball coach Brian Katz is retiring after 14 years due to medical reasons.

Associate head coach Brandon Laird will serve as interim coach for the 2021-22 season.

“Due to an ongoing health issue, my family has convinced me to retire,” Katz said in a statement on Friday. “After coaching for 45 years, this already feels very strange. I’ve woken up every day at 4 a.m. fully invested in my players and my staff until I laid my head on the pillow at night.”

Katz is the winningest coach in Sac State’s Division I history (since 1991) with 150 wins. He was named national mid-major and co-Big Sky coach of the year and led the Hornets to their first postseason game in 53 years at the 2015 CollegeInsider Tournament.

Sac State had a graduation rate of 98% under Katz and the Hornets were the only men’s basketball program from a public school in California to earn NCAA Public Recognition honors for academic excellence, accomplishing it from 2017 to 2020.

A Sacramento native, Katz graduated from Sac State and spent his entire 45-year coaching career in California.

