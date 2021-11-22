THANKSGIVING NEWS: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Sac State faces UC Davis

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 3:31 PM

Sacramento State (2-2) vs. UC Davis (2-1)

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State and UC Davis look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a loss in their last game. UC Davis lost 72-67 on the road to Pepperdine on Wednesday, while Sacramento State fell 71-56 at home to UC San Diego on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: This will be a homecoming game for Hornets junior Zach Chappell, who’s averaged 10.3 points and four rebounds this season. Bryce Fowler has also led the way for the visitors by averaging 15 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. On the other bench, Christian Anigwe has averaged 17 points and 8.7 rebounds while Elijah Pepper has put up 16.3 points and 2.7 steals.BRILLIANT BRYCE: Fowler has connected on 33.3 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 7 over the last three games. He’s also converted 53.8 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Sacramento State’s William FitzPatrick has attempted 22 3-pointers and connected on 36.4 percent of them, and is 5 for 15 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Davis has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big West teams. The Aggies have averaged 26 free throws per game this season.

