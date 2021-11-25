THANKSGIVING NEWS: Holiday travel tips | Thanksgiving weather forecast | Major retailers closed on Thanksgiving | How to avoid big major mess | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
S. Illinois hosts Alcorn State

The Associated Press

November 25, 2021, 6:31 AM

Alcorn State (0-4) vs. Southern Illinois (2-3)

Banterra Center, Carbondale, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State and Southern Illinois look to bounce back from losses. Each program is coming off a loss in their last game. Southern Illinois lost 66-64 in St. Thomas to Creighton on Monday, while Alcorn State came up short in an 84-57 game at Gonzaga on Nov. 11.

SUPER SENIORS: Alcorn State’s Justin Thomas, Darrious Agnew and Lenell Henry have collectively scored 31 percent of all Braves scoring this season.JUMPING FOR JOSHUA: Byron Joshua has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 6 over the last three games. He’s also made 86.7 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Alcorn State has scored 62 points per game and allowed 75 over its four-game road losing streak.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Braves have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Salukis. Southern Illinois has 26 assists on 63 field goals (41.3 percent) across its past three games while Alcorn State has assists on 31 of 68 field goals (45.6 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Alcorn State has averaged only 62 points per game over its last five games. The Braves have given up 75 points per game over that span.

