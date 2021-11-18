CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC Council members urge keeping mask mandate | Travel returning to near pre-pandemic levels | Montgomery Co. wants more kids' vaccines for clinics | Latest vaccine rates
S. Illinois faces Colorado in U.S. Virgin Islands

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 6:31 AM

Southern Illinois (1-1) vs. Colorado (3-0)

U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois is set to face off against Colorado in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. Colorado earned a 90-46 win over Maine on Monday, while Southern Illinois won 73-55 against Austin Peay on Friday.

TEAM LEADERS: Colorado’s Keeshawn Barthelemy has averaged 20.3 points while Jabari Walker has put up 15.3 points and eight rebounds. For the Salukis, Lance Jones has averaged 21.5 points and 2.5 steals while Marcus Domask has put up 14 points and five rebounds.LEAPING FOR LANCE: Jones has connected on 30.8 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 90 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Colorado has attempted the third-most free throws in all of Division I. The Buffaloes have averaged 33.3 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

