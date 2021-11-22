S. Illinois, Creighton meet in U.S. Virgin Islands

Creighton (4-1) vs. Southern Illinois (2-2) U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas,…

Creighton (4-1) vs. Southern Illinois (2-2)

U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Monday, 5:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton and Southern Illinois will meet in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. Southern Illinois lost 59-47 to Northeastern in its most recent game, while Creighton fell 95-81 against Colorado State in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The prolific Lance Jones has put up 19.5 points to lead the charge for the Salukis. Marcus Domask is also a primary contributor, putting up 12.8 points and four rebounds per game. The Bluejays have been led by Ryan Nembhard, who is averaging 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists.NEMBHARD IS A FORCE: Nembhard has connected on 53.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 64.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bluejays have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Salukis. Southern Illinois has an assist on 30 of 67 field goals (44.8 percent) across its past three games while Creighton has assists on 47 of 94 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Creighton has averaged 75.4 points per game over its last five games. The Bluejays are giving up only 68.4 points per game over that span.

