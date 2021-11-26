S. Carolina plays host to Rider

Rider (3-4) vs. South Carolina (4-1) Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rider and…

Rider (3-4) vs. South Carolina (4-1)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider and South Carolina both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a victory in their last game. South Carolina earned an 85-74 win at home over Wofford on Tuesday, while Rider walked away with an 85-79 win over Bucknell on Wednesday.

SAVVY SENIORS: South Carolina’s Erik Stevenson, Jermaine Couisnard and James Reese V have combined to account for 53 percent of all Gamecocks scoring this season.DOMINANT DWIGHT: Dwight Murray Jr. has connected on 32.4 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also converted 93.8 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: Rider has dropped its last three road games, scoring 66.7 points and allowing 80.3 points during those contests. South Carolina is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 76.3 points while giving up 65.7.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Gamecocks have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Broncs. South Carolina has 45 assists on 79 field goals (57 percent) over its previous three contests while Rider has assists on 29 of 75 field goals (38.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina is ranked second in the SEC with an average of 73.7 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.