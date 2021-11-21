S. Alabama squares off against William Carey

William Carey vs. South Alabama (2-2) Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The South Alabama Jaguars…

William Carey vs. South Alabama (2-2)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Alabama Jaguars will be taking on the Crusaders of NAIA school William Carey. South Alabama is coming off a 78-45 home win over Mobile in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: South Alabama has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Charles Manning Jr., Javon Franklin, Jay Jay Chandler and Kayo Goncalves have combined to account for 61 percent of all Jaguars points this season.MIGHTY MARTIN: Zarkeichious Martin has connected on 62.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 60 percent of his free throws this season.

A YEAR AGO: South Alabama put up 80 and came away with a 13-point win over William Carey when these two teams faced each other last season.

DID YOU KNOW: South Alabama went 2-3 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Jaguars put up 77.6 points per matchup in those five contests.

