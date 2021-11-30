S. Alabama plays Southern Miss

Southern Miss (4-3) vs. South Alabama (6-2) Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama squares…

Southern Miss (4-3) vs. South Alabama (6-2)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama squares off against Southern Miss in a non-conference matchup. South Alabama knocked off Texas A&M-Commerce by three points at home on Monday, while Southern Miss fell 74-62 at Montana on Friday.

SUPER SENIORS: South Alabama has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Charles Manning Jr., Jay Jay Chandler, Javon Franklin and Kayo Goncalves have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Jaguars points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Manning has made or assisted on 47 percent of all South Alabama field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: South Alabama has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 86.3 points while giving up 51.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Golden Eagles have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Jaguars. South Alabama has an assist on 28 of 81 field goals (34.6 percent) over its previous three contests while Southern Miss has assists on 43 of 79 field goals (54.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Alabama is rated second among Sun Belt teams with an average of 76.4 points per game.

