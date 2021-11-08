CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » S. Alabama begins season…

S. Alabama begins season against Spring Hill

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Spring Hill vs. South Alabama (0-0)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Alabama Jaguars are set to battle the Badgers of Division II Spring Hill. South Alabama went 17-11 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: South Alabama went 2-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Jaguars offense put up 77.6 points per matchup in those five contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

Latest OPM hiring policy targets recent college graduates

DoD makes $6.2B award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up