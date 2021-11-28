HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » College Basketball » S. Alabama battles Texas A&M-Commerce

S. Alabama battles Texas A&M-Commerce

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. South Alabama (5-2)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Alabama Jaguars are set to battle the Lions of Division II Texas A&M-Commerce. South Alabama is coming off a 72-69 win in Paradise over Hawaii in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Charles Manning Jr. has averaged 17.4 points and 4.3 rebounds this year for South Alabama. Jay Jay Chandler has paired with Manning Jr. with 14.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Manning has made or assisted on 41 percent of all South Alabama field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Alabama went 2-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Jaguars offense put up 77.6 points per contest in those five contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up