S. Alabama battles Texas A&M-Commerce

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. South Alabama (5-2) Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The South Alabama Jaguars…

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. South Alabama (5-2)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Alabama Jaguars are set to battle the Lions of Division II Texas A&M-Commerce. South Alabama is coming off a 72-69 win in Paradise over Hawaii in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Charles Manning Jr. has averaged 17.4 points and 4.3 rebounds this year for South Alabama. Jay Jay Chandler has paired with Manning Jr. with 14.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Manning has made or assisted on 41 percent of all South Alabama field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Alabama went 2-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Jaguars offense put up 77.6 points per contest in those five contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.