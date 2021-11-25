Rutgers faces UMass

Rutgers (3-2) vs. UMass (4-3) William D. Mullins Center, Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers pays visit…

Rutgers (3-2) vs. UMass (4-3)

William D. Mullins Center, Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers pays visit to UMass in a non-conference matchup. Rutgers fell 53-51 to Lafayette on Monday. UMass is coming off a 92-81 win over UMass Lowell on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: UMass’ Trent Buttrick, Rich Kelly and Dibaji Walker have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this season, including 41 percent of all Minutemen scoring over the last five games.ROBUST RON: Ron Harper Jr. has connected on 32.1 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 20 over the last three games. He’s also converted 64.3 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: UMass has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 83.3 points while giving up 65.7.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Scarlet Knights have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Minutemen. UMass has 47 assists on 86 field goals (54.7 percent) over its previous three matchups while Rutgers has assists on 40 of 72 field goals (55.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Rutgers defense has held opponents to just 58.4 points per game, the 28th-lowest in Division I. UMass has given up an average of 79.3 points through seven games (ranked 201st, nationally).

