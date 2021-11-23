THANKSGIVING NEWS: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Russell leads Southeast Missouri State over Missouri Baptist

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 12:07 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Phillip Russell had 18 points as Southeast Missouri State defeated Missouri Baptist 71-63 on Monday night.

Chris Harris added 16 points for the Redhawks (2-2), while Nana Akenten chipped in with 15 points and three blocks.

Jadis White had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans. Brendon Hardy added 10 points.

