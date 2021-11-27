HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Rucker scores 24 to lead Army past Marist 65-61

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 4:29 PM

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Rucker had 24 points as Army narrowly beat Marist 65-61 on Saturday.

Josh Caldwell had six assists for Army (4-2). Charlie Peterson added seven rebounds. Aaron Duhart had six rebounds.

Jao Ituka had 12 points for the Red Foxes (2-3). Matt Herasme added 11 points. Noah Harris had 11 points.

___

___

