Rose scores 22 to lift Fordham over St. Thomas (MN) 84-78

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 10:59 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Rose had a career-high 22 points as Fordham beat St. Thomas (MN) 84-78 on Monday night.

Antonio Daye Jr. had 17 points for Fordham (2-1). Chuba Ohams added 12 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Darius Quisenberry had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Anders Nelson had 29 points for the Tommies (1-2), who are transitioning from Division III and joining the Summit League for the 2021-22 season. Parker Bjorklund added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Riley Miller had 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

