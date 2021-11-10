Rosa carries Florida Gulf Coast over Florida National 94-57

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Victor Rosa had 20 points as Florida Gulf Coast routed Florida National 94-57 on Tuesday…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Victor Rosa had 20 points as Florida Gulf Coast routed Florida National 94-57 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Austin Richie had 11 points for Florida Gulf Coast. Cyrus Largie added 11 points. Franco Miller Jr. had 10 points.

Nicolas Girondin had 12 points for the Conquistadors.

