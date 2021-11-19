CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Rogers scores 23 to…

Rogers scores 23 to lead UMBC past W. Carolina 91-75

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 11:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Darnell Rogers matched his career high with 23 points and UMBC beat Western Carolina 91-75 on Friday night.

Keondre Kennedy had 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists for UMBC (2-1) and Yaw Obeng-Mensah scored 13 with seven rebounds.

Marvin Price had 15 points for the Catamounts (1-3). Nick Robinson scored 12 with seven rebound and Travion McCray scored 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up