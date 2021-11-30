CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. and Va. push vaccines, boosters | Pandemic fallout: school enrollment drops | Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Rogers scores 18 to carry Siena past Army 83-67

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 10:18 PM

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Colby Rogers had 18 points as Siena topped Army 83-67 on Tuesday night.

Anthony Gaines pitched in with 16 points and seven rebounds for the Saints (2-5). Nick Hopkins added 11 points, while Aidan Carpenter scored 10.

Josh Caldwell had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Black Knights (4-3). Jalen Rucker added 16 points. Charlie Peterson had 10 rebounds.

