Rodgers carries Kennesaw State over Piedmont 81-57

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 7:39 PM

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Spencer Rodgers had 15 points, making 4-of-6 from beyond the 3-point arc, as Kennesaw State easily defeated Division III Piedmont 81-57 on Sunday.

Chris Youngblood also scored 15 points for Kennesaw State (1-2). Kasen Jennings added 10 points. Terrell Burden had a career-high 10 assists plus 7 points.

Orry Clements-Owens had 19 points for the Lions. Jordan Foote added 16 points.

