Roddy scores 30 to lead Colorado St. past Bradley 66-60

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 7:18 PM

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — David Roddy had a career-high 30 points as Colorado State beat Bradley 66-60 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Friday.

John Tonje had 13 points for Colorado State (4-0). Dischon Thomas added 11 points. Isaiah Stevens had seven assists and six rebounds.

Terry Roberts had 24 points and six rebounds for the Braves (1-3). Ja’Shon Henry added 10 points as did Ville Tahvanainen.

