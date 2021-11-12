CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Roche carries The Citadel past Morris College 108-67

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 6:49 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jason Roche had 21 points as The Citadel routed the NAIA’s Morris College 108-67 on Friday.

Stephen Clark had 14 points for The Citadel (2-0). Brock Wakefield added 13 points and six rebounds. Tyler Moffe had 10 points.

Clark hit a 3-pointer in transition, lifting the Bulldogs into a 5-3 lead the extended into double figures with an 18-4 run. The 108 points are the most scored by The Citadel since posting 108 against Carver Dec. 7, 2019.

The victory comes three days after The Citadel’s season-opening upset of Power 5 opponent Pitt, 78-63, the Bulldogs first win against an ACC team since edging Clemson 58-56 in 1979, ending a streak of 46-straight losses to the ACC.

Armani Thomas had 30 points for the Hornets. Alawishes Kelly added 19 points for the Historically Black Baptist school..

