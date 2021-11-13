CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Robinson's double-double propels Fresno Sta

Robinson’s double-double propels Fresno Sta

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 1:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Orlando Robinson had 17 points and 16 rebounds as Fresno State routed Long Island University 84-60 on Friday night.

Jordan Campbell and Isaiah Hill added 15 points each for the Bulldogs (2-0). Campbell also had seven rebounds. Destin Whitaker scored 10.

Ty Flowers had 26 points and seven rebounds for the Sharks (0-2). Eral Penn added 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Obituary: Alan Paller

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up