CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Robinson leads W. Carolina…

Robinson leads W. Carolina past Bowling Green 79-71 in OT

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 1:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Nick Robinson tallied 15 points and 13 rebounds as Western Carolina got past Bowling Green 79-71 in overtime on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Joe Petrakis added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Catamounts.

Cam Bacote had 12 points for Western Carolina. Tyler Harris added 11 points.

Daeqwon Plowden had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Falcons. Myron Gordon added 10 points. Joe Reece had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

SSA employees will begin new telework schedules, reopen offices in early January

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

Advisory panel outlines how agencies can meet 'open data by default' goal

Bureau of the Fiscal Service lowers grant reporting burden through blockchain

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up