Robinson, Hill lead Fresno State past Pepperdine 70-63

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 3:19 AM

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Orlando Robinson and Isaiah Hill combined to score 30 points to help Fresno State fend off Pepperdine 70-63 in the SoCal Challenge on Monday night.

Robinson scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half for the Bulldogs (4-0).

Jan Zidek topped the Waves (2-4) with 20 points. Mike Mitchell Jr. added 15 points and hit two late 3-pointers to pull Pepperdine within 65-63 with 34 seconds left, but Hill hit 5 of 6 free throws from there to stave off the Waves.

