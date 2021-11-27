HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » College Basketball » Robertson lifts Portland over…

Robertson lifts Portland over Southeast Missouri 74-68

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 7:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tyler Robertson had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Portland defeated Southeast Missouri 74-68 at the Incarnate Word tournament on Saturday.

Robertson also had five assists and no turnovers in his second double-double this season.

Moses Wood had 16 points for Portland (6-2), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Chris Austin added 16 points and seven rebounds.

Phillip Russell had 19 points for the Redhawks (3-3). Eric Reed Jr. added 17 points. Chris Harris had 11 points. He also had eight turnovers but no assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up