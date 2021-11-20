CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Robertson carries Bethune-Cookman over…

Robertson carries Bethune-Cookman over Bryant 81-75

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 7:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Dylan Robertson scored 21 points as Bethune-Cookman topped Bryant 81-75 on Saturday.

Joe French added 20 points and Marcus Garrett had 11 points for Bethune-Cookman (1-3). Collins Joseph added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Adham Eleeda had 17 points for the Bulldogs (1-3). Chris Childs added 16 points. Peter Kiss had 14 points and six rebounds. Hall Elisias had 10 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up